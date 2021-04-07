San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 25%

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20. 100,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 120,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

Kairos Metals Corp. provides copper, gold, and silver exploration services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.