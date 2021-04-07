Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Hold

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.39 million, a P/E ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

