Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,168,000 after buying an additional 164,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stepan by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stepan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL opened at $129.65 on Wednesday. Stepan has a one year low of $83.66 and a one year high of $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

