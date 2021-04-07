Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 30,434 Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Black Diamond Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

BDTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $880.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). Sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $393,999.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,626.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $65,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $735,488.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.