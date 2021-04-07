Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $987,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE opened at $194.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $138.66 and a 12-month high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.