Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 879,297 shares of company stock worth $48,330,709. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

