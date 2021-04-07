Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.02 Million in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $348,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $248,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in F.N.B. by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

