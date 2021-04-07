Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RadNet were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in RadNet by 333.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RadNet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

