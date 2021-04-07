Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amcor were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 763,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,494,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,478,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

