Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 146,305 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,305 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Switch by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 132.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Truist started coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

