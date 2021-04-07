Morgan Stanley Acquires 66,868 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,060,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $53,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,520,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 745,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 618,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 481,988 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the period.

Shares of BGY opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

