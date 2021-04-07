TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Sees Large Volume Increase

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 533,622 shares.The stock last traded at $23.28 and had previously closed at $22.89.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $850.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after buying an additional 496,950 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,384,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,764,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,273 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.