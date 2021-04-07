Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.19.

HOLX stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.