Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,698 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $52,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

