Morgan Stanley Acquires 216,000 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 937,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $49,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

