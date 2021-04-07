Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Gentex in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

GNTX opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gentex by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,224,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 151.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 995,983 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

