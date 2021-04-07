Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,122 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,034,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.83 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

