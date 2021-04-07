Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. Veritex posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $49,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,857.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.79 per share, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,402. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Veritex by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 62.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. Veritex has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

