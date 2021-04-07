Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Director Sells 2,694 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $19.92.
About Frontier Group
