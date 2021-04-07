Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Director Sells 2,694 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries Frontier Airlines Holdings, Inc and Frontier Airlines, Inc The company's subsidiaries offer scheduled air transportation services for passengers and freight. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.