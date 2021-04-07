Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HP. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 102,094 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

