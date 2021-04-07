3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGOPY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of TGOPY opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

