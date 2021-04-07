M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

MHO stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Insiders sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 60.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M/I Homes by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in M/I Homes by 51.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

