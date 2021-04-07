MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

