Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Nokia stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.