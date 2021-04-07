Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,143 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48.

