Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,228,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,964,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JMIA opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $69.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 4.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

