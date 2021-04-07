Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GDV opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

