Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 546 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Centene by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Centene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Centene by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,260 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

