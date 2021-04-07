Morgan Stanley Has $50.57 Million Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,892 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $50,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth about $46,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,513,000 after buying an additional 448,566 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,067,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth about $2,610,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 207,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 71,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.