Paloma Partners Management Co Has $96,000 Stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,698 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard General L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 5,221,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 275,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 110,741 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isomer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 619,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $91,999,951.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $482.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

