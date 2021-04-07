Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells 16,304 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackBerry by 23.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BlackBerry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.