Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 191,562 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 191,562 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SL Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Plains GP by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

