Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $185,657.00 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $185,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hector Lima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Hector Lima sold 735 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $100,731.75.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $163,444.28.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

