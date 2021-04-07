Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE:WMC opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

