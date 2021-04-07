Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 3,271 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

KBAL stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $513.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

