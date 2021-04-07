Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 33,515 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 691,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at $130,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

