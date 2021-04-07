Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,161. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

