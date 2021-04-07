Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 14,484 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,484 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Kellogg worth $27,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 273,805 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Kellogg by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,745 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

K stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

