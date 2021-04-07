Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 742,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,978,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in HMS were worth $27,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. William Blair cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

