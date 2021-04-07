Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000.

Get Bally's alerts:

BALY opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.72 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,777 shares of company stock worth $16,703,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.