UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 8,000 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £102 ($133.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,686.47 ($113.49).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,138 ($93.26) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,123.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,716.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £93.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

