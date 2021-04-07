Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$38.71 million for the quarter.
TSE SSL opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 36.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 132.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.40.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
