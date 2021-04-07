Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lowered by Wedbush

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.54.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $691.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $679.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.49. Tesla has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $663.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $61,942,923. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.