Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Lifted by Cormark

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CJT. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$250.55.

TSE CJT opened at C$172.75 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$101.95 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$178.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$204.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -30.68.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently -16.62%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

