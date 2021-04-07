UBS Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €57.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.85 ($72.77).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

