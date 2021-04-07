Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of WEX worth $47,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.53.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,124 shares of company stock worth $31,310,242 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX stock opened at $218.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

