Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,998 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. Analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

