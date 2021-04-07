Pioneer Natural Resources to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of PXD opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

