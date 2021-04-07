At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz Sells 388 Shares

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $10,848.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HOME stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in At Home Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

