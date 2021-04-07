Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Insider Patrick Largier Purchases 400,000 Shares

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) insider Patrick Largier purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$24,400.00 ($17,428.57).

Patrick Largier also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Largier purchased 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42.

About Quickstep

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other advanced sectors in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites .Quickstep Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

